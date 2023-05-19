Karnataka CM oath: Kerala CPI(M) unhappy over no invite

The ruling CPM in Kerala is unhappy that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not invited to the swearing-in of the Congress government in Karnataka.
CPM senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan has openly conveyed the displeasure.
Jayarajan said that the Congress was not taking the right approaches with regard to national politics. If the Congress goes ahead with such an approach, even the future of Congress government in Karnataka would be quite uncertain, said Jayarajan.
Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal justified that national leaders of political parties were only invited to the swearing-in ceremony and hence CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was invited.
