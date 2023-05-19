K'taka CM oath: Kerala CPI(M) unhappy over no invite

Karnataka CM oath: Kerala CPI(M) unhappy over no invite

CPI(M) senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan has openly conveyed the displeasure

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 19 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 04:15 ist
Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI photo

The ruling CPM in Kerala is unhappy that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not invited to the swearing-in of the Congress government in Karnataka.

CPM senior leader and Left Democratic Front convenor E P Jayarajan has openly conveyed the displeasure.

Jayarajan said that the Congress was not taking the right approaches with regard to national politics. If the Congress goes ahead with such an approach, even the future of Congress government in Karnataka would be quite uncertain, said Jayarajan.

Congress leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal justified that national leaders of political parties were only invited to the swearing-in ceremony and hence CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury was invited.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Curbs in Cubbon Park: When a park excludes people

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Behind the scenes with a subtitler

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 yrs: Study

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Key takeaways from RBI's move to withdraw Rs 2000 notes

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Big B shares cryptic post about getting 'arrested'

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Record $32.8 million paid for giant spider sculpture

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

Scuffle over idlis ends in twin murders in Karnataka

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

 