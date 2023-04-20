Karnataka: Congress firefights dissidence challenge ahead of polls

The Congress, which is trying to reap dividends from inducting BJP’s Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, is simultaneously firefighting dissidence from those who have been denied tickets for the May 10 Assembly election.

According to Congress leaders, the party will face ‘extreme competition’ in at least 25 constituencies owing to showdowns with disgruntled ticket aspirants, who have quit for greener pastures. “If a candidate from one constituency leaves the party, it will have a domino effect on the neighbouring constituencies too, in some cases,” one leader said.

Soon after the party announced its sixth and final list of candidates late Wednesday night, former Mangalore North MLA Mohiuddin Bawa quit the party to join JD(S).

Disgruntled over one Inayath Ali getting the ticket, Bawa openly accused Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar of blocking his prospects. “Ali is Shivakumar’s business partner and the KPCC president was adamant that the ticket be given to him,” Bawa said.

“Shivakumar has helped Ali secure projects during the Congress regime. Even during the current BJP regime, he has approached Vijayendra and Bommai to get him projects. While Shivakumar accuses the BJP of 40% commission, wasn’t he responsible for Vijayendra getting commission?” Bawa lashed out.

Bawa joins three other Congress leaders to have joined the JD(S). The party’s Maddur unit president Gurucharan, who is senior BJP leader S M Krishna’s nephew, also quit the party to join the JD(S) on Thursday. “Even when Krishna quit the party, I stayed on and I have worked tirelessly. How long does one have to wait for recognition?” a disappointed Gurucharan said.

Earlier, former Congress MLA Anil Lad joined the JD(S) and is now contesting from Ballari City. Former MLC Raghu Achar, an aspirant from Chitradurga, has also joined the regional party. Senior JD(S) leader Y S V Datta, who came to Congress, went back to JD(S) and is contesting from Kadur.

Meanwhile, miffed with the party for denying him the ticket, Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy is contesting as an Independent. In Kalghatagi, former MLC Nagaraj Chabbi has joined the BJP and is now the saffron party’s candidate from the constituency.