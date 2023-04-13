Karnataka: Cooperation minister S T Somashekar's wealth doubled in 5 years

The wealth of Minister for Cooperation S T Somashekhar and his family members has doubled in five years from Rs 14.15 crore in 2018 to Rs 27.88 crore in 2023.

As per the latest affidavit filed by the BJP candidate from Yashwantpur constituency, the growth of 96.90% has come along with an increase in the liabilities from Rs 1.24 crore to Rs 3.14 crore during the same time.

The family's wealth had seen a sizable growth in November 2019 as the affidavit for the byelection put the total value of assets at Rs 18.17 crore.