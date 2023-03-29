Karnataka Election 2023: ECI's all-in-one app for voters

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday (March 29) announced the polling date for Karnataka State.

The state assembly election is slated to happen on May 10 and the result announcement is scheduled on May 13.

With just a month before the election, ECI is urging citizens to check if their names are on the electoral rolls to vote on May 10. If he/she has changed to a different constituency, they can make changes with the help of the local electoral officer.

ECI has made arrangements for information on elections on both online and mobile apps- Voter Helpline.

Readers can check for their names on Voter Helpline and also know the nearest poll booth and seek relevant information on the Voter Helpline app.

Here are key features of ECI's Voter Helpline app:

-- Users can fill in online forms for New Voter Registration, shifting to a different constituency

-- Citizens can check their names on the voter list. If not found, can file an application to get the name added to the list

-- Users can find the details of candidates, their profiles, Income statements, assets, and criminal cases. Also, citizens can download those details in PDF format and take the printout.

-- The app also offers an election schedule in the mobile user's area

-- The app has FAQs on Voters, Elections, EVM, & Results

-- Citizens can find details of the polling officials (BLO, ERO, DEO, and CEO) and call them:

-- There is also an option to file complaints related to electoral services and track their disposal status

-- Users can also call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other complaints.

