Karnataka election casts shadow on construction, service sector

The election season is casting a shadow on the construction and service sector in Karnataka. Contractors and engineers are facing an acute labour shortage. Hoteliers in cities too, especially Bengaluru, are also struggling due to labour shortage.

This is expected to continue till the completion of the election process, as workers are being hired by political parties to take part in rallies, conventions and campaigns. Parties are offering higher wages, as well as food, liquor and vehicle fare to draw workers.

With temperatures crossing 41 degrees Celsius in the Kalyana Karnataka region, construction workers have been labouring in the excess heat. They are finding it better to attend the rallies for a few hours. Contractors claim that construction work has also been hit in other metropolitan cities like Mumbai as election candidates are sending workers to their native places in the north Karnataka region to vote for them in the election.

Rajashekar Balikai, a construction worker, says he is required to do 8 to 10 hours of laborious work to get Rs 400 wages per day. "But, all I have to do is walk carrying party flags with candidates during election campaigning, for which I will get more than Rs 500 per day along with food," he added.

Contractor Ajim Bidare, who hails from Aland in Kalaburagi district, has taken up construction of nine buildings in the taluk. He had 20 workers at the start of the nomination process. Now, he's left with only 10 workers, as half of the workers have left for election campaigning and rallies. Bidare says he is facing the tough task of completing construction before the start of the monsoon season when the workers switch to agricultural activities.

"We are paying Rs 400 as wages to the helpers and Rs 700 for those who are involved in centering and building. But, the political parties have taken them for rallies and conventions. I am facing pressure from the building owners to complete the work within the stipulated time. Therefore, I am forced to bring workers from Umarga in Maharashtra, paying more wages," Bidare says.

Government works, including construction of roads and other ongoing projects, have also been affected for nearly a month.

"Contractors and engineers are already facing water and sand shortages during summer. Labour shortage has dealt another blow to them due to the election. They are left with no choice but to stop the construction until the formation of the new government in the state," says Karnataka State Construction and Quarrying Workers Association working president Prabhudev Yalasangi.

Karnataka Hotels Association president Chandrashekar Hebbar explains that the shortage of workers has affected the hotel industry across the state. Most hotel staff have returned to their native places to take part in campaigning for the parties who pay more money.