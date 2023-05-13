Karnataka Election: Congress widens lead over BJP in early trends

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly election, which witnessed a fierce fight between archrivals BJP and the Congress, began at 8 am on Saturday.

In the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, early trends gave the Congress a slight edge over the BJP in a close battle.

At 8:45 am, the Congress which is eyeing to wrest the power from the BJP was ahead in 87 seats, while the saffron party which is looking to break the 34-year-old election jinx in the state was leading in 73 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S), which is likely to be the kigmaker if the two national parties fail to secure a clear majority, was leading in 18 seats.

BJP and Congress camps went into a huddle on Friday, a day before the Assembly poll results, with anxious leaders of both parties brainstorming on their next moves if there is no decisive verdict, a prospect dreaded by both the national parties.

JD(S) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy, who could be catapulted into a kingmaker, a role he is quite familiar with, has already set the ball rolling saying he is open to a coalition if his demands are met.

JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is said to be in touch with the party’s winnable candidates to make sure they do not defect.

Sources close to Gowda confirmed to DH that he has personally reached out to all the winnable candidates and sitting MLAs requesting them not to desert JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy. Gowda has assured winnable candidates that they would be given preference if JD(S) forms the government.