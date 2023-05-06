K'taka poll between Hanuman, Tipu devotees: C T Ravi

Karnataka election is between devotees of Bajrangbali, Tipu Sultan: C T Ravi

Hanuman worshipers have to show their strength in the land of Hanuman, the BJP national general secretary said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Shanivarasanthe (Kodagu district),
  • May 06 2023, 19:19 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 20:38 ist
C T Ravi. Credit: DH Photo

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that the Assembly election in Karnataka is between the devotees of Bajrangbali and those of Tipu Sultan.

Hanuman worshipers have to show their strength in the land of Hanuman, he added.

Speaking at a BJP campaign meeting in Shanivarasanthe in Kodagu district, he said, "Congress will face the consequences for troubling the sleeping Hanuman. The party has aligned with the SDPI, PFI and Taliban. They are intellectually bankrupt."

 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma too said, "Congress has given a manifesto to fundamentalist Muslims. If you look at it, it seems that Congress has become Tipu's party. Ban on PFI cannot be lifted as long as Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister."

