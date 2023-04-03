Karnataka election: Names of candidates to be recommended to BJP parliamentary board, says Joshi

Names of candidates to be recommended to party: Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the BJP district core committee will hold a meeting with Karnataka Assembly election aspirants and party office-bearers and recommend names to the parliamentary board for the announcement of final candidates.

Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of the BJP core committee meeting here on Monday that during the state core committee meeting held in Bengaluru on Saturday, it was decided to hold a meeting with aspirants and party office-bearers.

''Belagavi is a big district with 18 Assembly seats and we shall collect more information from all before recommending names,'' he said.

"There were more aspirants from some constituencies. We shall select the candidates in a democratic manner and recommend names to the parliamentary board,'' he said. Joshi denied that the BJP district unit was riddled with factions and all are lobbying for candidature.

"We shall complete the process of selecting and recommending names of candidates by Wednesday," he added.

