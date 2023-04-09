K'taka polls: Almost ₹100 cr worth seizures in 10 days

Karnataka: Election related seizure touches close to Rs 100 crore in 10 days of poll announcement

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 22:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to Rs 100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.

According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said Rs 99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.

Also Read | Poll code violations: Rs 8.57 cr seized in 24 hours
 

In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, Rs 36.8 crore cash, Rs 15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 30 crore, Rs 15 crore worth gold and Rs 2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.

On Sunday, the Static Surveillance Team seized Rs 34 lakh cash in Yadgir district and 56 televisions worth Rs 21 lakh in Nelamangala constituency in Bengaluru Rural district. The Excise department has seized 54,282 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.62 crore.

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Election Commission
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 