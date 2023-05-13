Karnataka election result 2023: Congress's U T Khader wins

Congress candidate U T Khader registered a win in Mangalore constituency by a margin of 22,977 votes in the final round of counting.

The official announcement is awaited.

While Khader polled 82,637 votes, BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala secured 59,660 votes.

In 2018, Khader won by around 19,739 votes against BJP candidate Santhosh Kumar Boliyar.

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre, Khader said, this election was all about truth and lies and the poll fight was "between ignorance and knowledge".

"People were upset over price rise, corruption, hate politics, discrimination and has shown BJP its place. The suffering of the people has been reflected on the ballot paper. Karnataka is not like any other state. The public look at various aspects before casting their vote” he said.