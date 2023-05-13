Karnataka election result: Congress's U T Khader wins

Karnataka election result 2023: Congress's U T Khader wins

While Khader polled 82,637 votes, BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala secured 59,660 votes

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 14:47 ist
U T Khader. Credit: DH Photo

Congress candidate U T Khader registered a win in Mangalore constituency by a margin of 22,977 votes in the final round of counting.

The official announcement is awaited.

Follow Karnataka Election 2023 Result Live

While Khader polled 82,637 votes, BJP candidate Sathish Kumpala secured 59,660 votes.

In 2018, Khader won by around 19,739 votes against BJP candidate Santhosh Kumar Boliyar.

Also Read | 'We've not been able to make the mark': Bommai concedes defeat in Karnataka election

Speaking to reporters outside the counting centre, Khader said, this election was all about truth and lies and the poll fight was "between ignorance and knowledge".

 

"People were upset over price rise, corruption, hate politics, discrimination and has shown BJP its place. The suffering of the people has been reflected on the ballot paper. Karnataka is not like any other state. The public look at various aspects before casting their vote” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
U T Khader
Mangaluru
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 