BJP's gamble fails, Minister trails in both seats

Karnataka election result: BJP's gamble fails, Minister trails in both seats

The BJP's game plan of defeating Siddaramaiah seems to be difficult going by the trends.

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2023, 11:55 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 12:21 ist
Karnataka Elections result, Karnataka result 2023

The ruling BJP's gamble of fielding Karnataka Minister for Housing V Somanna from two constituencies has appeared to fail as he is trailing in both the seats.

The BJP's ambitious move to defeat Opposition leader Siddaramaiah in his home turf Varuna constituency is also likely to fall flat, as per the counting trends.

According to official numbers, Siddaramaiah has increased his lead by 2,710 votes in Varuna.

The Congress leader got 6,576 votes, while Somanna has polled 3,886 so far.

Check latest updates on Karnataka polls

Siddaramaiah had taken a lead of 1,224 at the end of second round.

JD(S) candidate Bharathi Shankar fielded to divide votes of oppressed classes, especially Dalit votes, managed to get 240.

In Chamarajanagar seat, where it was considered to be a cakewalk for Somanna, the opposition Congress candidate Puttaranga Setty has obtained a whopping lead of 12,707 votes.

Also read: Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Results Live

Somanna was denied a ticket to contest from Govindarajanagar seat in Bengaluru by the BJP.

The party had given a ticket to former corporator Umesh Shetty.

 

The BJP's game plan of defeating Siddaramaiah seems to be difficult going by the trends.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Congress
Siddaramaiah

Related videos

What's Brewing

A different Kerala story

A different Kerala story

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 