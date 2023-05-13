Karnataka Election Result: Speaker Kageri faces defeat in Sirsi, BJP maintains lead in DK, Udupi

Riding on the Hindutva wave, the BJP is set to retain six out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada district, according to trends revealed during the counting of votes till 1 pm. The Congress improved its tally and is likely to win two seats in the district. In the last elections, the BJP had won seven seats.

In Udupi, the BJP maintained a lead in all the five Assembly constituencies.

In Uttara Kannada district, six-time MLA and former speaker Kageri Vishweshwar Hegde suffered defeat at the hands of his rival Bhimanna Naik from Congress by a margin of 10,000 votes. As according to the trends, the BJP was leading in three seats and the Congress in two seats with former minister R V Deshpande leading with a thin margin. JD(S) was leading in in Kumta Assembly constituency.

BJP candidate Harish Poonja from Beltangady received 99,489 votes after the 18th round of counting. Congress Candidate Rakshith was trailing with 81,840 votes. In Moodbidri Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Umanath Kotian got 44,850 votes and Mithun Rai from Congress received 32,530 votes after the 18th round of counting of votes. In Mangalore City North Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Dr Y Bharat Shetty garnered 73,000 votes after the 12th round of counting and Inayath Ali from Congress was trailing behind by a margin of 22,000 votes.

In Mangalore City South Assembly constituency, BJP candidate D Vedavyas Kamath received 57,171 votes after the 14th round and Congress candidate J R Lobo was trailing behind by a margin of over 21,000 votes. In Mangalore City constituency, Congress candidate U T Khader was leading by 19,191 after the ninth round of counting. In Bantwal Assembly constituency, six-time MLA B Ramanath Rai contesting for the ninth time was trailing behind BJP candidate Rajesh Naik by 17,500 votes after the tenth round of counting.

Puttur Assembly constituency was witnessing a neck-to-neck fight between BJP rebel candidate Arun Kumar Puthila and Congress's Ashok Kumar Rai. At the end of 13th round of counting, Puthila was leading with a wafer-thin margin.

In Sullia, BJP candidate Bhagirathi is leading by a margin of 13,000 votes. Her rival congress candidate Krishnappa had received 49,264 votes in the 13th round.