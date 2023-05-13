Karnataka election results: How BJP performed in constituencies where PM Modi campaigned

While the BJP was banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal appeal to fight "anti-incumbency" in Karnataka, the party lost in most of the constituencies where the PM had campaigned.

According to the BJP, Modi addressed as many as 19 public meetings and six road shows, the last one being on May 6, across Karnataka.

However, the saffron party faced defeat in most of the constituencies and won just a few where Modi had paid a visit ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Here is how BJP performed in the constituencies where Modi campaigned for the Karnataka election.

Constituencies where PM campaigned and BJP lost:

1. Kudachi: Congress got 85321 votes, BJP got 60078.

2. Kolar: Congress got 83990 votes, BJP got 50914, JD(S) got 53229.

3. Channapatna: JD(S) got 96592 votes, BJP got 80677, Congress got 15374.

4. Chitradurga: Congress got 122021 votes, BJP got 68721, JD(S) got 5021.

5. Vijayanagar: Congress got 104863 votes, BJP got 71140.

6. Sindhanur: Congress got 73645 votes, BJP got 51703, JD(S) got 43461.

7. Bailhongal: Congress got 58408 votes, BJP got 55630, JD(S) got 9427.

8. Bellary: Congress got 103836 votes, BJP got 74536.

9. Badami: Congress got 65845 votes, BJP got 56120, JD(S) got 41572.

10. Shivamoga Rural: JD(S) got 86340 votes, BJP got 71198, Congress got 18335.

11. Haveri: Congress got 93827 votes, BJP got 81912, JD(S) got 1206.

12. Nanjangud: Congress got 109125 votes, BJP got 61518.

Constituencies where PM campaigned and BJP won:

1. Tumkur: BJP got 59165 votes, Congress got 46900, JD(S) got 55967.

2. Bijapur: BJP got 94211 votes, Congress got 85978.

3. Belur: BJP got 63571 votes, Congress got 55835, JD(S) got 38893

4. Moodabidri: BJP got 86925 votes, Congress got 64457, JD(S) got 1533

5. Homnabad: BJP got 75515 votes, Congress got 73921, JD(S) got 25900