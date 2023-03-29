Karnataka elections 2023: AAP unveils 12 guarantees

Karnataka elections 2023: AAP unveils 12 guarantees

The guarantees include zero corruption, 300 units of free electricity, improvement of government schools

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 29 2023, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 02:29 ist
AAP MP Sanjay Singh speaks during a press conference for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced 12 'guarantees' to voters across sectors. The guarantees include zero corruption, 300 units of free electricity, improvement of government schools, free healthcare, two lakh jobs a year, 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, MSP for farmers, social welfare, doorstep delivery of rations, 80 per cent job quota for locals, regional development and Bengaluru infrastructure. "You could take us to court if we fail to deliver on these guarantees," AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said. 

