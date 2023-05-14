Karnataka Elections 2023: Family outing at the 16th Assembly

For a few MLAs attending the Assembly sessions, this term can prove similar to a family outing. After all, one’s relative may be sitting on a neighbouring bench or across the aisle.

The 16th Assembly, which was elected on Saturday, will include four pairs of fathers and sons sitting in the hall. Two sets of fathers and daughters will sit on the treasury benches.

Siblings, fathers-in-law and sons-in-law will also participate in debates in the house.

92-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa from Davangere South and his son S S Mallikarjun from Davangere North will be the oldest father-son duo in the Assembly.

M Krishnappa (Vijayanagar) and Priya Krishna (Govindarajnagar), A Manju (Arakalgud) and Manthar Gowda (Madikeri) and G T Devegowda (Chamumdeshwari) and G D Harish Gowda (Hunasuru) are other father-son duos who have been elected.

Congress’ Ramalinga Reddy (BTM Layout) and Soumya Reddy (Jayanagar) the father-daughter who had represented their constituencies earlier together, will be joined by K H Muniyappa (Devanahalli) and Roopakala M (KGF) this term.

Three of the Jarkiholi brothers will be entering the Assembly this year.

Brothers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Balachandra Jarkiholi from BJP and Congress’ Sathish Jarkiholi will also be in the House.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy (Channaptna) will be sitting in the Opposition benches along with his brother H D Revanna (Holenarasipura). However, Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil lost in Ramanagara.

S Raghu (C V Raman Nagar) will have his sister Manjula Limbavali (Mahadevapura) as his companion in the Assembly hall.

K H Puttaswamy Gowda (Gauribidanur) will have his son-in-law Sharath Bache Gowda (Hoskote) in the seat of power.