Karnataka elections 2023: Movable assets of five BJP ministers increase multifold

The wealth of as many as five ministers in the BJP-led government of Karnataka has increased remarkably since 2018, as per a report from The New Indian Express, citing their affidavits submitted to the State Election Commission ahead of Karnataka elections.

The five ministers are:

1. Medical Education and Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar

2. Minister of Power V Sunil Kumar

3. Minister for Public Works Department C C Patil

4. Minister of State for Cooperation ST Somashekhar

5. Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani

Sudhakar was one of the 17 Congressmen who shifted loyalties to the BJP in 2019. His wealth (movable properties) saw an increase from Rs 1.11 crore in 2018 to Rs 2.79 cr in 2023. However, there was no change in his immovable assets.

When it comes to his wife Dr Preethi GA’s immovable assets, it went from Rs 1.17 crore in 2018 to Rs 16.1 crore in 2023. It should be noted that she purchased a property worth Rs 14.92 crore in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, last September.

As far as the movable assets of Somasekhar - another rebel who joined Congress - are concerned, they saw an eight-time surge from Rs 67.83 lakh in 2018 to Rs 5.46 crore.

Regarding Kumar’s movable assets, they saw a three-time surge from Rs 53.27 lakh in 2018 to Rs 1.59 crore in 2023. And when it comes to immovable assets, they grew two-and-half times from Rs 1.68 crore to Rs 4.03 crore in the same period.

Moving to Nirani, his movable assets went from Rs 16 crore to Rs 27.22 crore. His immovable assets shot up from Rs 4.58 crore to Rs 8.6 crore over the last five years.

Apropos his wife Kamala Nirani, her movable assets rose from Rs 11.58 crore in 2018 to Rs 38.35 crore.

Lastly, Patil’s movable assets increased from Rs 94.36 lakh in 2018 to Rs 3.28 crore. As far as his immovable assets are concerned, they rose from Rs 4.47 cr to Rs 7.2 crore.

The Karnataka elections are slated to take place on May 10. The results for the same will be announced on May 13.