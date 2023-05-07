Karnataka elections 2023: Priyanka slams BJP's '40% commission' govt, calls it 'atank'

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had arrived in Karnataka for campaigning failed to raise real issues bothering the people including that of unemployment, price rise and instead raised issues of terrorism and national security in Karnataka.

At an election rally held at Kolnad in Mulki on Sunday, Priyanka said, “Terrorism and national security are not an issue in Karnataka. “If there is “atank’ (terror) that the people of Karnataka are facing, then it is about the 40 per cent commission, price rise and unemployment. Around 2.5 lakh posts are lying vacant in the state and the BJP government has fixed the rate for each post,” she alleged.

“There is terrorism of no action being taken when crores of rupees are seized from the son of a MLA and MLA is taken out in a procession after getting bail,“ she said.

The BJP which failed to raise real issues are raking up emotional issues pertaining to religion during the election, to come back to power.

Elections give an opportunity to change the future, she said and added “you have been struggling for the past three and a half years and forced to pay commission for every work. Hence we have come with our guarantees which will help everyone in the state.”

The Congress leader also asked people to exercise caution while selecting the right candidate saying their focus should be on employment and future. Gas cylinder, diesel, petrol everything has become costly because of the corrupt government,” she said.

She said that Rs 1.5 lakh crore was looted in the last three years. With the money 30,000 smart classrooms, 100 AIIMS and others could have been built. She further raised the issue of farmers suicide and said that the government remained silent on it.

Stating that Dakshina Kannada is known as cradle of banks with the birth of Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, she said due to the policy of the BJP led government banks were merged and now only one bank is remaining in the region.

She credited Jawaharlal Nehru for giving the district an airport and Indira Gandhi for building a port. She asked the public to whom the airport and port has been sold now? “If this is not terrorism, then what is terrorism? she asked.

The Congress has fulfilled all the promises made. The Congress is committed to implement the guarantees in Karnataka and will fill the 2.5 lakh posts lying vacant in the government sector in Karnataka. On allegations of efforts being made to merge Nandini with Gujarat’s Amul brand, she said the Congress would strengthen Karnataka’s brand and will stand with the Mogaveera scheme that was announced in the manifesto.

She also reiterated the promises that Tulu will be included in the Schedule eighth of the Constitution, Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for fishermen, Rs one lakh interest-free loan for fisherwomen, among others will be provided.

Priayanka began her speech by greeting people in Tulu – ‘Manteregla enna solmelu’ and said the region is a land of daivas, dharma, Jainism, Durgaparameshwari of Kateel and Bappanadu and said people here are living in harmony with truth in their hearts.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister B Janardhan Poojary took part in the campaign rally.