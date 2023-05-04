Karnataka Elections 2023: Seats to watch out for

The Karnataka Assembly elections is on May 10 where polling for all 224 constituencies will take place and the counting is slated to be on May 13.

Last time, there was high drama in the state as the BSY-led BJP government came to power only for two days before the Congress-JD(S) alliance managed to install their CM. Soon after, their coalition fell with the BJP regaining power.

Now, ahead of the elections, there has been plenty of barbs traded as BJP and Congress go toe to toe in what could be a telling moment ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP will be looking to remain in control in the only southern state where they have a majority while Congress will be hoping their poll promises are enough to make people choose them over the saffron party. Like last time, JD(S) could well emerge as the kingmaker again.

With that in mind, here is a look at the constituencies to watch out for in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Shiggaon - CM Basavaraj Bommai's seat is definitely one to watch out for since he won from the same constituency by a margin of 9265 votes back in 2018, when he went up against Congress's Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri.

Varuna - With former CM and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah returning to his old Constituency, it is time for his son S Yathindra to make way for his father to contest. Siddaramaiah had in 2018 'sacrificed' the seat and contested from Chamundeshwari and Badami instead, losing in the former to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda and winning in the latter against the BJP candidate, B Sreeramulu.

Kanakapura - Congress state president D K Shivakumar, nicknamed 'Kanakapura Rock' is the seven-time MLA who has kept his winning streak pristine since 1989. This time he will go up against BJP's R Ashoka.

Hassan - While the BJP managed to make a dent in the JD(S) stronghold in the last polls, this time, the 'family feud' might be Deve Gowda's party's undoing. JD(S) is fielding Swaroop H S Prakash against BJP's winning candidate from last time - Preetham Gowda.

Shikaripura - Lingayat leader and BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa's former seat will be closely watched with the veteran withdrawing from active politics and setting up his son, B Y Vijarendra to try and follow in his father's footsteps.

Shivamogga - With BJP's K S Eswarappa having retired from politics after a bribery charge, the party has fielded Channabasappa in this constituency.

Gokak - Ramesh Jarkiholi has been representing this seat since 1999 but resigned from his ministerial position after a sex scandal two years back. In 2019, he quit Congress to join BJP and the party has fielded 'Sahukara' in his stronghold again.

Channabasappa - HDK decided to contest from this seat instead of Ramnagara in 2018 to defeat the BJP candidate but could be staring at defeat this time.

Gangavati - Gangavati has gained prominence with former BJP minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy announcing that he'd be fighting under his new party 'Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha.' The seat is currently with BJP's Paranna Ishwarappa Munavalli.