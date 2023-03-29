Karnataka Elections 2023: What are Model Polling stations?

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes counted on May 13, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday, setting the stage for a key BJP versus Congress electoral fight ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is the third major party in the state, which has a 224-member Legislative Assembly. The BJP currently has 119 seats, followed by the Congress with 75. The JD(S) has 28 MLAs, while two seats are vacant.

The ruling BJP and the Congress have already launched spirited campaigns for the elections.

The Model Code of Conduct kicked in on Wednesday with the announcement of the election schedule. But strict vigil was ensured even earlier on the EC's directions during review meetings with enforcement agencies, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, adding that more than Rs 80 crore has been seized so far.

The CEC also announced setting up of 'model polling stations' offering amenities for voters.

'Model polling stations' are special stations which provide several amentites that normal booths do not offer. This can be in terms of waiting lounges, creches, drinking water facilities, pick-and-drop facilities for elderly people.

Around 240 model polling stations will be installed across the state which will have eco-friendly and green booths. The entrances for these booths will be decorate with florals and balloons, making voters feel more welcome.

For the Karnatka Assembly elections, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in the state. The average voter per polling station is pegged at 883. Fifty per cent of the polling stations have webcasting facility.

A total of 1,320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.

