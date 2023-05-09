Karnataka Elections 2023 | Which was the most searched party on Google?

Karnataka Assembly Elections slated to take place on May 10, will see a three-horse race between the ruling BJP, Congress and JD(S).

Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the others' category. There are 5,30,85,566 crore registered voters in the state -- 2,66,82,156 male voters and 2,63,98,483 female voters. Officials said 4,927 voters belong to the other category.

Catch the latest updates on Karnataka elections here

As the high-octane campaigning has come to an end, here is a look at how the main parties piqued interest of voters in the state:

(Following is the data from Karnataka state from April 9 till May 9)

Based on Google Trends, BJP was the most popular party, with maximum searches on April 11, though it gradually reduced towards the end. Congress party was the second most searched party.

The state proves crucial for all three parties, in different ways.

Wresting power from the BJP will be a morale booster for the Congress, key for reviving its electoral fortunes and strengthen its credentials as the main opposition player against the saffron party, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: We gave vision for Kannadigas, BJP aimed to distract, divide people: Congress on Karnataka poll campaign

By ensuring a win in Karnataka, the party also wants to bounce back after the recent losses in the North-Eastern states and give it a momentum of sorts to take on the battle-ready election machinery of the BJP, later this year in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress by-and-large focused on local issues and its campaign also was run by its state leaders initially. However, its central leaders such as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched in subsequently.

This poll is also a prestige battle in a way for the grand old party with a Kannadiga Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Kalaburagi district, at its helm, as the national president.

The Congress that entered the campaign with the challenge of keeping at bay factionalism, especially between the camps of its two Chief Ministerial aspirants -- Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar -- who were often seen to be engaging in political one-upmanship, it somehow managed to put an united front and ensured that no rift came out in open and derail its prospects.

The battle-ready BJP with its well-oiled election machine ran its campaign with a blitzkrieg by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Assembly elections in Karnataka that votes on Wednesday.

Also Read: 'Dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream': PM Modi's strong pitch for BJP govt's return in Karnataka

It was clear the ‘double-engine Sarkar’ sought to heavily bank on Modi's appeal to bolster its campaign, shore up its prospects and fight "anti-incumbency". Retaining power in Karnataka -- the only party-ruled State in south India -- will be key to the BJP to keep up the momentum of its winning streak and get head start to polls in Hindi heartland of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.

As for JD(S), the polls could be a battle of political survival. The regional party is also expected to once again emerge as a 'king' or a 'kingmaker', like it did in 2018, in the event of a hung verdict.

Also Read: A clash of two bigwigs that couldn't have got any closer

Political circles are abuzz with this debate before the past couple of elections, and this time is no different.

Plagued by desertions and internal rifts, and with the image of being a "family party", Gowda's son Kumaraswamy, has in a way single-handedly managed the JD(S) campaign across the state, with his aging father taking the backseat.

Kumaraswamy has by-and-large focused his campaign on a five-fold programme called 'Pancharatna' -- quality education, healthcare, housing, farmer welfare and employment -- that the JD(S) plans to implement in the event of coming to power.

Couting for the state which will go to polls on May 10 will take place on May 13.