Karnataka elections: 8.26% turnout in first two hours

Karnataka elections: 8.26% turnout in first two hours of polling

Voting for the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 10:32 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 10:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A voter turnout of 8.26 per cent was recorded in the first two hours of polling in Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday, according to Election Commission data.

The highest percentage was in the coastal district of Udupi (13.28 per cent) and the lowest in Chamarajanagar district (5.75 per cent) till 9 am.

Voting for the 224-member Assembly began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

The main electoral fight is between the ruling BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

 