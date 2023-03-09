Karnataka Elections: BJP fires on all cylinders in Cong chief's home turf

The election season began early in Kalyana Karnataka, with BJP devising micro and macro strategies to overtake Congress.

The Chittapur constituency, where ‘Priyank Kharge missing’ posters were seen in public places, is a case in point.

With AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge hailing from this region, upstaging the Congress in its stronghold is a matter of prestige for BJP.

The BJP government, which increased reservation for SC/ST, is trying to expand its reach by playing the caste card. Of the 41 Assembly seats in seven districts of the region, 18 are reserved for SC/STs.

The Congress, which has a strong base here, is banking on Article 371(J), which became a reality during its regime. Article 371(J) grants special status to Kalyana Karnataka region.

“Kalyana Karnataka has more SC/ST and minorities’ population. Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation to the Congress’ top post will have an effect on polls. More so, considering his contribution to the development of the region,” political analyst Raghavendra Kustagi said.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to keep various caste bases intact apart from playing the Hindutva card. The possibility of JD(S) eating into traditional Congress votes is another challenge for the grand old party in a few seats.

“We are getting overwhelming response from the public to the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra and we will win around 30 seats in the region. The influence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Janardhan Reddy will not affect our party,” BJP executive committee member and former MLC Amarnath Patil said.

Chittapur is one of the high voltage constituencies, from where Kharge’s son Priyank is eyeing a third consecutive term.

BJP is adopting all strategies to defeat him apart from using Koli-Kabbaliga leader Baburao Chinchansur to woo the community, which is in a majority there.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also tried to gain their support by promising to fulfil their ST tag demand. The party is trying to mobilise Lingayats and Banjaras to defeat Priyank.

Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha, floated by mining baron Janardhana Reddy, will pose a challenge to the BJP and the Congress in the districts of Ballari, Koppal and Vijayanagara.

Gangavathi, from where he has announced his intention to contest, is among the seats that will witness a high voltage contest. He is trying to rope in disgruntled leaders and party workers from both national parties.

Reddy has been giving out freebies and mobilising his community which forms a major chunk of voters, against sitting BJP legislator Paranna Munavalli by camping in Gangavathi.

The BJP is trying to cash in on its development plan for Anjanadri Hills, believed to be Lord Hanuman's birthplace, in the constituency.

In Ballari, Reddy’s wife Lakshmi Aruna will contest against his brother Somashekhar Reddy. She has already distributed freebies to nearly one lakh women.

“There is a possibility of a secret pact between the Reddy brothers as the mining baron is targeting constituencies where Congress has good prospects.

The impression stems from the fact that no BJP leader has publicly criticised him. He is focusing the Muslim vote bank and its division will benefit BJP,” said Congress spokesperson Razak Ustaad.

In Jewargi, former CM late Dharam Singh’s son and MLA Dr Ajay Singh will enter the poll fray for the third consecutive term.

The fight between brothers for the party ticket in Congress and BJP has raised much curiosity among voters in Afzalpur.

Eighty-year-old Congress MLA M Y Patil has opted out of the electoral battle due to old age. His two children are in the race for the party ticket.

Former minister and six-time MLA Malikayya Guttedar and his brother Nitin Guttedar are vying for the BJP ticket here.