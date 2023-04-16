Karnataka Elections: BJP will perform better than expectations, says B L Santhosh

BJP National General Secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh said that the BJP will make more than the expected progress in the Assembly election. “We have to wait and watch the same,” he said after visiting the election office of Mangalore City North assembly constituency in Kavoor.

He refused to react to a query on the resignation of former CM Jagadish Shettar.

Santhosh exhorted the party workers to work for the victory of their candidate Dr Bharath Shetty on the occasion. Earlier during inaugurating the election office, MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty sought to know from where the Congress will get funds for fulfilling the guarantee offered by them.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: BJP struggles to rein in rebels

He said, “The party will have leaders who will eradicate the word corruption totally in the future. There is hard work of the party workers behind the success of MLA. The party workers need not feel shy to seek votes. Development works have been carried out across the constituency. Of the 22 wards, 20 wards have been won by the BJP candidates in the Mangaluru City Corporation. It is certain that the BJP will win the election. The party workers should ensyre that people exercise their franchise,” he said.

In the last two years, more than Rs 2500 crore worth of development works have been taken up in the constituency, he added.

The properties of those who were accused of running illegal slaughterhouses under the provisions of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020 was first initiated in Mangalore City North constituency. The Congress has been issuing guarantee cards to the households.Where will they get the funds for implementing these guarantee schemes? He asked.

The Congress is engaged in false promises, he alleged.