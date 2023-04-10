K'taka polls: Congress discuss candidates for 58 seats

Karnataka elections: Congress leaders discuss candidates for 58 seats

The leaders also discussed whether to field former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Kolar as second seat or not

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2023, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 03:00 ist
The meeting was chaired by party National President Mallikarjuan Kharge. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress National President Mallikarjuan Kharge held a meeting with senior leaders on deciding the remaining 58 seats candidates for Karnataka assembly here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary K C Venugopal and General Secretary (Karnataka) incharge Randeep Surjewala.

The leaders also discussed whether to field former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah from Kolar as second seat or not. However, the leaders decided to come to a conclusion on this issue at the earliest.

The leaders also discussed the possibility of leaders coming from the BJP and JD(S) to Congress. Surjewala held a meeting with state leaders on 58 seats at Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Congress already announced candidates for 166 seats and a third list is expected to be released at the earliest, said a senior leader from the Party.

