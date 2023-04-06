Karnataka Elections: Congress second list of 41 tickets spurs rebel trouble

Rebellion threat loomed over Congress soon after its second list of 41 candidates released Thursday gave tickets to several BJP and JD(S) turncoats.

Some ticket aspirants who did not make it have raised the banner of revolt.

Also, the second list does not have Kolar from where Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, the Varuna candidate, wants to contest as his second seat.

Baburao Chinchansur and NY Gopalakrishna, BJP legislators who switched to Congress, got the Gurmitkal and Molkalmuru tickets, respectively. Former BJP leader VS Patil got the Yellapur ticket. SR Srinivas and BL Devaraj, formerly JD(S), are the Gubbi and KR Pet candidates, respectively.

In Badami, which Siddaramaiah represents, the Congress fielded former MLA BB Chimmanakatti's son Bheemasen Chimmanakatti. The senior Chimmanakatti, a 5-time MLA, had to vacate his Badami seat for Siddaramaiah in 2018 and was sulking since.

Controversially, Congress is fielding former minister Vinay Kulkarni from Dharwad even as the Supreme Court has barred him from entering the district in connection with a murder case. Former ministers HY Meti and RB Timmapur will contest from Bagalkot and Mudhol, respectively. JD(S) Arkalgud candidate A Manju's son Dr Mantar Gowda is the Madikeri candidate.

At Melkote, the Congress will not contest to support the candidature of farmer leader (late) KS Puttannaiah's son Darshan Puttannaiah. In 2018, too, Congress supported Darshan who lost.

In some segments, Siddaramaiah appears to have gained an upper hand over Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. The Kalghatgi ticket went to former minister Santhosh Lad while Shivakumar backed Nagaraj Chabbi. In Tirthahalli, it is former minister Kimmane Ratnakar and not Shivakumar's choice Manjunath Gowda.

Former MLC Raghu Achar slammed Shivakumar after being denied the Chitradurga ticket. "I worked hard to strengthen the party with the hope of getting the ticket. I was let down only because I don't belong to a dominant caste. They've ruined my political career," he charged, adding that he would contest nonetheless.

Achar said he would mobilise the Vishwakarma community across the state against Congress.

In Dharwad, ticket aspirant Ismail Tamatgar is unhappy with Kulkarni's choice. Ismail told DH that he will contest the election from Dharwad, a seat that has 53,000 Muslim votes. He has offers from JD(S) and AIMIM. Chabbi, unhappy he did not get the Kalghatgi ticket, is all set to rebel, sources said. At Molkalmuru, party workers were against Gopalakrishna getting the ticket.

So far, Congress has announced 165 candidates. But it has not announced tickets in five constituencies where its incumbent MLAs are on tenterhooks - Pulakeshinagar, Harihar, Kundgol, Sidlaghatta and Lingsugur.