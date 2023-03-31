Karnataka Elections Live: HDK asks BJP, Congress to stop talking about JD(S); Revanna threatens to field wife as Independent if ticket denied

Karnataka High Court has disqualified JD(S) MLA from Tumkur Rural constituency Gowri Shankar in connection with luring voters with fake insurance bonds in 2018
07:47
Stop talking about JD(S), HDK to BJP and Congress
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has asked the BJP and the Congress leaders to stop talking about the JD(S).
Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy alleged that both the parties have made a strategy and are working as ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams against the JD(S). He was speaking after inducting senior Congress leader from Kampli, Raju Nayak.
“Despite being in a responsible position, even Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai is saying JD(S) has made alliance with Congress, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is saying JD(S) is in talks with BJP. If they don’t have any other issue to discuss, I will give them some issues,” Kumaraswamy said.
Both Cong, BJP trying to cozy up to me, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday claimed that both the Congress and the BJP were trying to cosy up to his party, as they may need his party's support in the event of a fractured verdict in the May 10 Assembly elections. He indicated that "middlemen" from both national parties had reached out to him.
Good morning, readers! In the run up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections, we take you through our in-deoth coverage and analysis to get you up to speed with everything happening on ground in the state.
The Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.
Hassan: Revanna threatens to field wife as rebel candidate
Revanna has threatened to field his wife Bhavani as an Independent if she is denied the JD(S) ticket, a top source in the party said. Kumaraswamy is not in favour of fielding Bhavani.
Read more
Karnataka High Court has disqualified JD(S) MLA from Tumkur Rural constituency Gowri Shankar in connection with luring voters with fake insurance bonds in 2018
Stop talking about JD(S), HDK to BJP and Congress
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has asked the BJP and the Congress leaders to stop talking about the JD(S).
Addressing a news conference, Kumaraswamy alleged that both the parties have made a strategy and are working as ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams against the JD(S). He was speaking after inducting senior Congress leader from Kampli, Raju Nayak.
“Despite being in a responsible position, even Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai is saying JD(S) has made alliance with Congress, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah is saying JD(S) is in talks with BJP. If they don’t have any other issue to discuss, I will give them some issues,” Kumaraswamy said.
Read more
Both Cong, BJP trying to cozy up to me, says JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday claimed that both the Congress and the BJP were trying to cosy up to his party, as they may need his party's support in the event of a fractured verdict in the May 10 Assembly elections. He indicated that "middlemen" from both national parties had reached out to him.
Read more
Good morning, readers! In the run up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections, we take you through our in-deoth coverage and analysis to get you up to speed with everything happening on ground in the state.
The Election Commission (EC) announced on Wednesday that the Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.