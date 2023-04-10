Karnataka Elections Live: JD(S) approaches Chief Electoral Officer over tweets against Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) held an over three-hour meeting on Sunday to finalise the party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls scheduled for May 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other members of the CEC were joined by senior party leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, from the state as they deliberated on the names of probable candidates.
09:47
JD(S) has filed a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer over tweets by a Twitter account holder against party leaders HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.
09:09
Karnataka: Election related seizure touches close to Rs 100 cr in 10 days of poll announcement
The election related seizure in Karnataka on Sunday touched close to Rs 100 crore, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said.
According to the daily bulletin, the CEO said Rs 99.18 crore worth seizure were made ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in the State from March 29.
In just 10 days of MCC coming into effect, Rs 36.8 crore cash, Rs 15.46 crore worth freebies, 5.2 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 30 crore, Rs 15 crore worth gold and Rs 2.5 crore worth silver ornaments have been seized, the bulletin said.
08:47
Amul is not 'entering' Karnataka, Cong doing misinformation campaign: BJP
The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign" over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka and asserted that it has done far more than the opposition party to strengthen the Karnataka Milk Federation and its products are sold under the brand name Nandini.
"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.
08:40
BJP leaders visit prominent Bishops' homes on Easter; Congress, CPI(M) term it 'mockery'
Senior BJP leaders visited homes of various prominent Bishops in Kerala on Sunday, on the occasion of Easter, in what is being seen as a bid to forge close ties with the Christian community in the State as part of its political strategy to woo minority communities ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress both termed the BJP visits to Bishops' homes as a "mockery" and said it indicated the saffron party's "double standards".
While Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited Archbishop of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Trivandrum Thomas J Netto, BJP national executive committee member P K Krishna Das met with Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany in Kannur district of the State.
07:49
H D Revanna says won't contest polls if wife doesn't get ticket from Hassan
The row in the JD(S) over the Hassan ticket has intensified with MLA H D Revanna saying that if his wife Bhavani is not given a ticket from the Hassan Assembly segment, he will also not contest from Holenarsipur.
07:49
Karnataka BJP likely to release first list of candidates today, no major shakeups likely
