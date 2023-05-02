Karnataka: Govt declares public holiday on May 10

The state government on Tuesday declared holiday on May 10 for all government offices, schools and institutions in view of the election. It also gave discretionary powers to returning officers to declare holiday on May 9 and 13.

"In order to facilitate voters to cast their votes, a public holiday is declared on 10.05.2023, Wednesday to all the Central and State Government offices, schools, colleges, various organisations and private institutions (including aided and un-aided educational institutions within the respective polling area," a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Administration said.

For smooth conduct of polls with respect to the polling stations set up in the government offices and schools, a decision may be taken by the respective returning officer to declare a holiday on May 9 and 13, it added.

The Election Commission had deliberately scheduled the election in the middle of the week to prevent people from combining the poll-day holiday with weekends to go on vacations.

On Monday, District Electoral Officer Tushar Girinath said he had instructed establishments to give paid holiday to the staff and exemption would be given on a case-to-case basis.