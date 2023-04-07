Karnataka: Gowda family fight could make it 3-way fight in Hassan

This time, it could be a three-way fight for the seven Assembly seats in Hassan district. A Vokkaliga-dominated region, the fight has largely been between the Congress and the JD(S).

With A T Ramaswamy (Arkalgud) and K M Shivalinge Gowda (Arasikere) quitting the JD(S) to join the BJP and the Congress, respectively, the regional party is looking at a tough battle as the national parties look to make the best of the situation.

At present, six of the total seven constituencies in the district are represented by the JD(S), save for Hassan represented by BJP's Preetham J Gowda. Other segments in the district are Arsikere, Sakaleshpur, Arkalgud, Belur, Holenarasipur and Shravanabelagola.

Also Read | JD(S)-AIMIM alliance talks give Congress the jitters

Sakaleshpur MLA H K Kumaraswamy, a former JD(S) state president, said the switching of the two MLAs would not impact the party's prospects as it had already found replacements for them. He was confident that the JD(S) would win all the seven seats.

However, a former JD(S) legislator said that the "family politics" perception could mar party's prospects. "Until now, people voted out of respect for Deve Gowda. The senior leader is not as active in party work as earlier and there is infighting in the family. This is likely to cause disillusionment among the voter base."

While the JD(S) is yet to announce a candidate for Arsikere, it has decided to field A Manju from Arkalgud this time. Manju was with the Congress, then went to the BJP and is now with the JD(S).

Meanwhile, the Congress, which lost Belur in 2018, hopes to win at least four Assembly seats in the district.

Also Read | JD(S) second list likely to put an end to Hassan row

In 2008 and 2013, Belur was represented by Congress' Rudresh Gowda. After his demise, the party fielded his wife Keerthana who lost the polls. "The tide is in favour of the Congress as people are tired of the JD(S) family politics. Take Belur for instance. Revanna failed to give incumbent JD(S) MLA K S Lingesh freedom to take up welfare works," a Congress leader alleged.

The BJP had scant presence in the district, at least for the last two decades.

In 2018, the BJP won Hassan with the candidature of Preetham. The party last won the seat in 1999 with K H Hanumegowda. In 1999, the BJP had won four seats in the district - Hassan, Belur, Arkalgud and Sakaleshpur. This time, the party is planning to retain Hassan, while hoping to gain Arkalgud, whose immediate past MLA has joined the party.