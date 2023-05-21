Karnataka has set precedent for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Saleem Ahmed

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed speaks to DH’s Shruthi H M Sastry about the way forward for the party in Karnataka and its strategies for the Lok Sabha polls. Excerpts:

We are just recovering from the Covid-19 impact. Will the Congress ‘guarantees’ burden the state exchequer?

The decision on the guarantees was taken after discussion with state and central leadership. The financial management of the BJP government was poor. The Siddaramaiah government previously had managed the finances well. We are confident that we will demonstrate fiscal prudence and implement our promises.

The very first thing the Congress encountered after its big win was the conflict between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar. Does this put the party on backfoot?

Everything is settled now. The BJP was expecting a lot of things from it. But they came to know that we are united.

Vokkaliga seers mounted pressure to see D K Shivakumar as CM. Since that did not materialise, will the community continue to support Congress?

We will work for the welfare of all sections of the society. They have given us strength by voting for us in a large number. I am confident that they will give us strength in the future, too.

How will you keep up the steam for Lok Sabha elections next year?

We’ll focus on price rise as an issue at the national level. The Modi government’s manifesto has not been fulfilled. They promised Rs 15 lakh in people’s accounts. They even promised employment for two crore people every year. Where is it? As for Karnataka, there are no development initiatives. The Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects are pending. The Modi government is fooling people in the name of Mann Ki Baat. People want Kaam Ki Baat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was a poor show for Congress from Karnataka. What is your target this time in terms of the number of MPs?

We will definitely have more than 23 MPs from Karnataka this time. We will expose the Central government which has failed on all fronts. In 2024, UPA will form the government and Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Minister. The Karnataka results have set a precedent for the Lok Sabha elections.

There was a significant minority consolidation this time for Congress. What do you attribute this to?

The way (BJP) divided the society, all sections of people felt that the government was polarising people. Even minorities felt that. Last time too minorities voted, this time too they have supported.

The BJP has not only retained its 36% vote share from 2018, it has also made inroads in the Old Mysore region. Is this a challenge for Congress?

People of Karnataka don’t like communal politics. Karnataka has always been secular. Last three years, the BJP tried to divide society based on communal lines. This election is a message that people have rejected communal politics. Congress, too, has improved in all regions in terms of seats and vote share. This kind of swing we have not seen in the past. People have rejected this government for its failure to work for the welfare of people.

When can we expect the Congress to elevate a leader from the minority community as the CM?

The party leadership will take the right decision at the right time.