Karnataka: Heavy shower disrupts Rahul Gandhi's public meeting

K'taka: Heavy shower disrupts Rahul's public meeting

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kalaburagi airport at 12 noon from Mangaluru to campaign for the former Chief Minister late Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh in Jewargi

Vittal Shastri
Vittal Shastri, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 15:50 ist
Heavy rainfall descended on Jewargi for over an hour. Credit: Special Arrangement

Heavy showers coupled with lightning and thunderstorm disrupted the public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Jewargi on Friday. Thousands of people had to wait in the rain to listen to his speech at Taluk Stadium. Due to this, he delivered the speech for five minutes in a hurry before leaving for Kustagi in the Koppal district.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kalaburagi airport at 12 noon from Mangaluru to campaign for the former Chief Minister late Dharam Singh's son Ajay Singh in Jewargi. But, he could not travel in the helicopter from the airport to Jewargi due to bad weather. Due to this, he had to travel by road to the venue of the convention along with the AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed Jewargi town for over an hour, causing a two-hour delay in the start of the public meeting.

The people gathered at the convention have cheered for him and raised slogans in his support. Rahul Gandhi also thanked the enthusiastic crowd for listening to him and supporting him despite the heavy downpour.

Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

