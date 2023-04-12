Karnataka: Kagodu's daughter joins BJP, shocks her father

In a major political development, veteran Congress leader and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter and KPCC General Secretary Kagodu Raja Nandini has embraced BJP in the presence of BJP Parliamentary Board member and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, in his home in Sagar town, he said he had never dreamt that his daughter would take such a call. It should not have happened. I have maintained commitment and loyalty in politics. Her decision has pained me and it is like hitting my chest with a knife.

Also Read | Karnataka: Minister Angara announces political retirement

He said he had taken his daughter to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and asked him to consider her for Sagar seat. But the party high command has taken a decision. "I will remain in Congress and I will campaign for the party candidate."

When questioned on motive behind embracing BJP, he said, MLA H Halappa might be behind this move. She could have build up career in Congress. " I will talk to her and tried to convince her."

It may be mentioned here that she was the aspirant for Congress ticket from Sagar assembly constituency. But the party chose former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna as its nominee. This might have prompted her to embrace BJP.