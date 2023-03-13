Karnataka: Lobbying for tickets intensifies in Congress

Ahead of the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leaders from the state have complained to the party high command about ignoring them while selecting party candidates.

Senior leaders K H Muniyappa, H K Patil and Dinesh Gundu Rao met Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge here on Monday and closetted with him for more than an hour.

Though all the leaders refused to speak to the media after the meeting, sources said that these leaders urged Kharge to not to ignore loyal Congress leaders while distributing party tickets.

They have also cautioned Kharge that several senior leaders were not consulted while selecting the tickets. They also said that both former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar were deciding the tickets and others were not consulted properly.

They also suggested that there is a possibility of a large number of leaders from other parties, mostly the BJP coming to the Congress seeking tickets, the party should not ignore the loyal workers while giving tickets.

Separately, senior Lingayat leader and former Minister M B Patil also met Kharge and complained that he was ignored while deciding the party tickets. He reportedly expressed his unhappiness over the way the screening committee meeting was held to decide the party candidates. Patil, who is also convener of the State Campaign Committee and member of Screening Committee, was learnt to have said that he was not consulted properly while discussing the candidates in the Screening Committee.

Patil, who demanded at least 65 seats for the Veerashaiva Lingayat Community, also urged Kharge to give justice to the Lingayat Community in the party. Meanwhile another senior Lingayat leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa is also likely to visit Delhi to meet Kharge and place his demand of giving more tickets to Lingayat Community soon.