'Karnataka looks to Congress for relief from divisive politics'

People in Bengaluru view the Congress' return to power in Karnataka as an opportunity to restore peace and diversity in the state, which they believe had deteriorated under the divisive rule of the BJP. However, they cautiously welcomed the Congress' promises of freebies and progress.

According to Kathak dancer Sweekruth BP, this change was long overdue. "Unlike the BJP's divisive politics, which eliminated reservation for a minority community, the ideology of the Congress was based on 'Bharat Jodo' (unite India). Congress has also pledged to ban extremist organizations like Bajrang Dal, which is the need of the hour," said the HRBR resident.

The 44-year-old is also excited about the Congress' manifesto 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities), which includes free bus travel for women and a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for every woman heading a family.

Artist Ravikumar Kashi acknowledges that the Congress may not be a perfect party, but the people of Karnataka needed this relief, even if it is temporary. "The BJP's politics was a threat to the fabric of a diverse country like India. Dissenting voices were labeled as anti-national or urban naxals. While fuel prices are a daily concern, we need to stay united in the long run," said the Vijayanagar resident.

Kashi, who grew up in a lower-middle-class family and relied on ration and housing schemes, praises the Congress' commitment to supporting economically weaker communities. "Indira canteen has been a blessing for many people," he added.

Similarly, Babu Ajaz, a shopkeeper from Gandhipuram, Whitefield, hopes that hate speech and restrictions on freedom of speech will diminish. "Bommai had spoken about introducing the UP model in Karnataka. What does that mean? I hope the state will remain secular under Congress," he said. He wants the new government to prioritize development and address the everyday concerns of the people.

Lowering fuel and cooking gas prices, as well as property tax, tops the wishlist of Sadiq, an autorickshaw driver. "Indira Gandhi's Congress provided us with subsidized ration and housing. What did the BJP give us apart from rising prices, hooliganism, and the harassment of innocent communities? We live in India; we are all Indians. Why create divisions?" questions the 47-year-old resident of Mysuru Road.

UI/UX designer Anubha Upadhya, residing in Ramesh Nagar, hopes the upcoming government will improve roads, generate employment, and avoid controversies like the Hijab ban. Psychologist Dr. Rachel Jayaseelan suggests revisiting problematic laws, such as the anti-conversion law, and building upon the previous government's positive work in improving road connectivity. She resides in Electronics City.

Home entrepreneur Aparna Rao would like Congress to enhance public transport accessibility, address the duopoly of aggregator apps like Ola and Uber, and tackle unemployment. However, she fears that nothing will change. "Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Both utilize caste and religion to win elections. Neither has the confidence to win based on merit, which is why they announce freebies to attract voters."

A 37-year-old cab driver lacks confidence in the new regime, stating, "Governments come and go, but the condition of the roads doesn't improve."