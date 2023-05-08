Karnataka, Mahadayi pulsing in Goa ahead of May 10 polls

The heat generated by electioneering in Karnataka appears to have spilled over into Goa.

Opposition parties in the state are now taking potshots at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, several of whose leaders, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane are currently camped in various parts of Karnataka, to campaign for the saffron party ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.

Sawant, according to state BJP leaders, has been tasked with the responsibility of several constituencies in and around Belgavi district, while Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has also been campaigning for the BJP in Karnataka for days on end.

The opposition has, however, used the ongoing dispute between Karnataka and Goa over the waters of the Mahadayi river to take potshots at the ruling party leaders who are currently in the poll bound state.

“The Chief Minister has no interest in Goa at heart. For him, it is apparent that the party comes first than the people of Goa and Mahadayi,” Goa Forward party leader Prashant Naik said. Former state Congress president Girish Chodankar has also accused the ruling BJP of selling off state's interests in the dispute to Karnataka for political capital.

The Goa BJP, including chief minister Pramod Sawant, has however insisted that his government will never compromise the interests of Goa in the dispute.

The Mahadayi river and the fate of Goa amid the dispute with Karnataka has also led the state's civil society to launch a 'human chain' campaign along the banks of the river, in order to put the spotlight on the importance of the river to Goa.

Organised by Earthivist Collective, a local green NGO, the campaign which will be held on May 20 will comprise of 7,000 persons coming together to form a human chain along seven kms of the river's banks near Panaji.

"The Earthivist Collective’s intention is to bring together people from all talukas of Goa, citizen groups concerned about Mahadayi, along with people from all walks of life, especially those whose livelihoods would directly be impacted, to stand together as one voice," says Miriam Koshy, one of the organisers of the demonstration.

"The human chain of thousands of concerned Goans to express their solidarity with the friends of Save Mahadayi movement is an ideal move. Mhadei is the lifeline of Goans. This is also a struggle to safeguard our identity. We need to save her from being diverted. All awakened Goemkars (Goans) need to support this cause," urged Bhai Damodar Mauzo, celebrated author and Jnanpith awardee.

Goa's opposition, civil society as well as some of the ruling legislators have been up in arms, after the Central Water Commission some months back gave a nod to Karnataka's Kalsa-Banduri water diversion project along the Mahadayi river.

The Goa government has now appealed against the nod in the Supreme Court, which is currently hearing the case.