Karnataka-Maharashtra border row unrelated to Assembly polls, says Prithviraj Chavan

'K'taka-Maharashtra border issue unrelated to polls'

Chavan said the saffron party has been using investigative agencies to blackmail opposition party leaders

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 02 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 18:13 ist
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan. Credit: Facebook

Maharashtra's former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute case was pending trial in the Supreme Court and cannot be related with the upcoming Assembly election in Karnataka.

Marathi speaking voters from the state and Belagavi district in particular should vote for Congress as its election between Congress and BJP, Chavan said. 

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, Chavan, the star campaigner of Congress said he would appeal to the Marathi speaking voters to support Congress. The boundary dispute case is pending in the apex court and would take its own course and cannot be related with the Assembly election. 

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Belagavi's 18 seats face tough contest between Congress and BJP; MES may play spoilsport in few

Chavan said that he himself will campaign in the Assembly constituencies as asked by the KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) and District Congress Committee and has not zeroed down on any particular constituencies yet. 

Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled all the promises made in the election manifesto and promises made for the 2023 election manifesto too would be fulfilled. People were aware of the works of Congress and would vote for it, he said. 

Hiting out at the BJP, Chavan said the saffron party has been using investigative agencies to blackmail opposition party leaders. Income Tax raids, ED raids and CBI interrogating those who do not joining have become a norm and those who join them were whitewashed. 

BJP
Congress
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics
Prithviraj Chavan
Belagavi

