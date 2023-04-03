Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed

Election officials have seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29 and registered 316 FIRs.

The office of the Chief Election Officer stated on Monday evening that vigilance squad, police and Income Tax sleuths and excise officials have seized cash and materials that were being transported without valid document.

This is in addition to the Rs 58 crore in cash, liquor, freebies and other materials seized two weeks prior to March 29.

Officials had also registered 172 FIRs by that time.

The majority of the haul includes Rs 12.82 crore in cash, various gifts worth Rs 10.79 crore, 2.78 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 16.02 crore, 13.57 kg gold worth Rs 6.72 crore, 88.763 kg silver valued at Rs 63.98 lakh. The personnel also seized 79.4 kg drugs worth Rs 41.26 lakh.

The statement listed as special report the work of its static surveillance squads. Rs 42.95 lakh cash was seized in Bailahongala constituency and Rs 29.94 lakh was seized in Chickpet constituency.

The commission said 31,486 arms were deposited, 10 were impounded and licence of seven were cancelled. The authorities have booked 1,416 cases and executed 3554 non-bailable warrants.

Nearly 1k complaints

The commission has received 956 complaints, many of them from the cVigil app and NGRS portal while officials also took up over 120 complaints through emails and letters.

Of the 424 complaints on cVigil app, 216 were found to be serious ones. Some of the plaints also included distribution of money, gifts and liquor. Of the 362 complaints on NGRS portal, 140 have been disposed, the statement said.