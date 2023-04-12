Karnataka: Minister Angara announces political retirement

Minister for fisheries S Angara, who was a six-time MLA from Sullia reserve constituency, has announced his political retirement.
Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, he said that he was not disappointed with the party for not issuing ticket to him. "I had worked with honest and utmost dedication all these years. I am not involved in lobbying for ticket. I won't be in politics henceforth. I will not be a part of campaign also," he said.
The party may look into the new candidate and the candidate's victory in the election.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA unveils 'Mars' habitat for experiments on Earth
Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach
Can intelligence be separated from the body?
Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion
E-autos yet to catch on despite B'luru’s EV progress
'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'
B'lureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered
DH Toon | 'Gaumutra' unfit for humans, says new study