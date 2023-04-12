K'taka: Minister Angara announces political retirement

Karnataka: Minister Angara announces political retirement

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, he said that he was not disappointed with the party for not issuing ticket to him

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 12 2023, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 14:45 ist
S Angara. Credit: DH Photo

Minister for fisheries S Angara, who was a six-time MLA from Sullia reserve constituency, has announced his political retirement. 

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, he said that he was not disappointed with the party for not issuing ticket to him. "I had worked with honest and utmost dedication all these years. I am not involved in lobbying for ticket. I won't be in politics henceforth. I will not be a part of campaign also," he said. 

The party may look into the new candidate and the candidate's victory in the election. 

S Angara
Sullia
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP

