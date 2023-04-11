Karnataka MLA booked for poll meet sans permission

A case has been booked against MLA P T Parameshwara Naik for conducting election campaign meeting without obtaining prior permission at his house, by Hoovina Hadagali Town police station on Monday night.

Despite the model code of conduct in force, the MLA conducted the meeting on April 8, without obtaining permission from authorities concerned and asked people to vote for him. A video of the campaign meeting had gone viral on social media. Election officers, who examined the video, lodged a complaint with the town police station.

The officers also seized a mini lorry that was parked in front of the house of the MLA, which had 720 water bottles worth Rs 7,200, with stickers of Congress' 'Praja Dhwani Yatra'. A case has also been booked against the owner of the mini lorry.