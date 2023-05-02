Karnataka: MLA slams Cong on ban on Bajrang Dal

Mangalore City North sitting MLA and BJP candidate Dr Bharath Shetty Y slammed Congress vowing to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto and said “ Don't even dream of banning Bajrang Dal, the strength of Hindu society. Congress will burn like Ravana's Lanka if any attempt is made. Not only that, the people will dissolve the traces of Congress in the nearby Arabian Sea.

Crores of members of Bajrang Dal are patriots working for the welfare of Hindu society and are involved in social work. The Bajrang Dal is the epitome of the identity of a strong Hindu society and the strength of nationalism.

He said that the Congress has vowed to ban Bajrang Dal to appease Mulsims. In the past, Indira Gandhi had failed to ban RSS. Through its decision, it is proved that Congress is an anti-Hindu party. The Bajrang Dal has contributed towards a strong foundation of Hindu society and none can touch it, he said.

He alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar have been insulting Hindu society. The Hindu society should give a right answer to it. When in power, it failed to ban the organisations that had terror links. It was BJP which banned PFI and other anti-national organisations, he added.

The Congress has been trying to appease one community and is conspiring against Hindu society, said Dr Shetty.

'Insult to Hindus'

Coming down heavily on Congress, VHP Pranth joint secretary Sharan Pumpwell said the promise on banning Bajrang Dal in the Congress manifesto is an insult to Hindus.

He said Bajrang Dal is a patriot organisation with a presence in 60,000 villages in the country. Comparing Bajrang Dal with anti-national organisation PFI was an insult to the Hindus.

Further, he said with just eight days left for election, the Bajrang Dal will visit houses in villages, towns and cities and appraise people on the stand of the Congress and will urge them not to vote for Congress. "All attempts will be made to ensure that the Congress government will not come to power in the state," he said.