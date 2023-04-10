Karnataka: Nagaraj Chabbi joins BJP

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Apr 10 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 02:49 ist
Chabbi joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai among others. Credit: DH Photo

Congress leader, Nagaraj Chabbi, former MLC, joined the BJP at Delhi on Sunday. He was upset after the Congress leadership rejected his application for the Kalghatgi Assembly seat. The Congress has nominated Santosh Lad, former Minister, for that seat.

Chabbi joined BJP in the presence of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Katil and Water Resources Minister Govid Karjol.

It is not yet clear whether he was assured a BJP ticket to contest the assembly election from Kalaghatgi constituency.  At present, the constituency is represented by the BJP leader Nimbannavar Channappa Mallappa. 

