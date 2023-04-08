Karnataka: Oppnsition's stand on Sudeep shows their hypocrisy, says BJP

Launching a tirade against the Congress and JD(S), BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday alleged that the Opposition’s stand on Kannada superstar Sudeep reveals their ‘sick mentality’ and ‘hypocrisy’.

Reacting to the opposition parties’ taunts against the actor, Bhatia said, “Congress, JD(S) feel it is their fundamental right to decide what your right is.” “This not only reveals the “hypocrisy” of the two parties, but also hurts sentiments of every Kannadiga,” Bhatia said.

He remarked that Kichcha Sudeep is a son of the soil, a member of the ST community, a popular star and had earned a name through hard work unlike Rahul Gandhi, whose only achievement is inheriting a surname.

Training his guns on Congress, he said, “I heard a Congress leader saying that Sudeep’s support to the BJP must be due to the fear of investigating agencies. If someone supports Congress, it is for the benefit of democracy. If someone supports BJP, it is because of the fear of investigating agencies.”

Bhatia said, “So can I now ask Rahul Gandhi to tell the nation why a person like Swara Bhasker, who openly supported people working against the integrity of our country, was seen with you during the Bharat Jodo yatra?

“Does this mean that Gandhi is left with no charisma of his own? Does he need people like Bhasker, who were supporting people chanting slogans against our country? There were stars like Riya Sen and Rashmi Desai. What were they doing in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which was more of Bharat Todo Yatra,” he said, reacting to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala’s tweets. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and ‘defames’ India by making ‘false statements,’ but the Congress has the audacity to justify it as “his right to freedom of speech”.

“The same Congress does not want to come to terms with an Indian citizen, in his home state, choosing his political leaning,” the BJP spokesperson said.