Karnataka: Parties target specific constituencies closer to polls

As election campaign slips into the death overs, all three major parties seem to be making conscious efforts to either save or improve prospects of their candidates in some key segments.

Both BJP and Congress are deploying their top guns to campaign with a focus on specific segments.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi campaigned in Khanapur, where incumbent MLA Anjali Nimbalkar is said to be facing a tough fight against BJP's Vittal Halagekar, backed by former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

PM Modi went to Kudachi, where BJP MLA P Rajeev is believed to be in a tight contest against Congress' Mahendra Thammannanavar and Anand Malagi of JD(S).

He campaigned in Humnabad, Kolar, Channapatna and Belur, where BJP has not won in a long time (it has never won in Kolar). Modi also went to Channapatna and Belur, JD(S) bastions that BJP believes it can win.

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy campaigned in Yeshvanthapur for candidate T N Javaryi Gowda, who is expected to give BJP's S T Somashekar a fight. Congress president D K Shivakumar too campaigned at Yesvanthapura for the party's S Balraj Gowda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Jevargi, where incumbent MLA Ajay Singh, son of former CM Dharam Singh, faces a close election.

Such constituency-specific campaigns are held based on inputs from psephologists tracking voter sentiments, sources said.