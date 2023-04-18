Karnataka: Party founded by ex-servicemen tries luck in 5 segments

The Sarvajanika Adarsha Sena, a political party founded by a group of ex-servicemen, is fielding five candidates in the assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 10.

The party is trying its luck at Byatarayanapura and Hebbal constituencies in Bengaluru where Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, founder president of the party and Subedar Ramesh Jagathap, organising secretary, are contesting respectively.

BSF head constable Murthy KS is contesting from Mulbagal and Bharathi, the daughter of an ex-serviceman, has been fielded from Nagathan. Ashok Karanji, an ex-serviceman, is trying his luck from Bidar.

Speaking to DH, Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy said that the party has conducted one-to-one interviews with the candidates. “We have not decided candidates blindly. There were several rounds of interviews and educational qualification was one of the main criteria followed to finalise the candidates,” he added.

Interestingly, the party has set a limit of Rs 10 lakh poll expenditure for each candidate and insisted that they should not switch the party after winning elections. They were also directed not to withdraw candidature after filing the nominations.

“Country comes first is the motto of our party. Disappointed with the lack of commitments from the elected representatives, massive corruption, bad governance, some ex-servicemen decided to form a political party,” he explained.

The party has released a manifesto, saying it will fight corruption. It has promised free and compulsory education, skill development and free quality health services.

“Though the party is founded by military personnel, it is open for all in the society who are good, clean, knowledgeable, committed, honest and who can tirelessly work for the nation,” he said. The candidates are meeting the campaign expenses from their savings and pensions. The party has got ‘Rana Kahale’ (bugle) as its symbol, he said.