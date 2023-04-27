Karnataka people will end BJP's '40% commission Sarkara': Congress hits back at PM

The Congress on Thursday returned fire at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that his opponent cannot fulfil its guarantees as "its warranty has expired", saying the people of Karnataka would end the "40 per cent BJP Sarkara", and all promises made by the Congress will be implemented.

The sharp retort came after Modi in his virtual address to BJP workers in Karnataka found fault with the Congress alleging that its poll promises elsewhere had remained just promises while attacking 'freebie' culture".

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a series of tweets, "After Amit Shah and Yogi, now it's Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to despair and desperation."

After Amit Shah & Yogi, now it’s Modi’s turn to make outrageous comments due to despair & desperation. On May 10th, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP 40% Commission Sarkara. A few days later Congress Guarantees will be implemented like we have in RJ, CH & HP. pic.twitter.com/tgigfmLmcM — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 27, 2023



"On May 10, people of Karnataka will guarantee the end of the BJP's 40 per cent Commission Sarkara. A few days later, Congress guarantees will be implemented like we have in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh," he said as he listed the promises implemented in Congress-ruled states.

He said the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has implemented Old Pension Scheme, 125 days of work under Indira Gandhi Urban Employment scheme, free emergency treatment in private and government hospitals under right to health and Rs 25 lakh insurance in private hospitals and Rs 10 lakh insurance under Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Referring to Chhattisgarh, he said the Bhupesh Baghel government has fulfilled promises of loan waiver -- Rs 9,270 crore loan of 17.87 lakh farmers, Rs 2,500/quintal for paddy farmers, Rajiv Gandhi Kissan Nyay Yojna, Rs 9,000/acre input subsidy for farmers and Old Pension Scheme.

"Himachal Pradesh government's promises fulfilled:-- Old Pension Scheme implemented; Rs 1,500 minimum to women: 2.5 lakh women have been covered in the first phase," he added.