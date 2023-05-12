K'taka poll betting: Police book Gundlupet TMC member

Karnataka poll betting: Police book Gundlupet TMC member

Based on the complaint lodged by Gundlupet election officer Kempalingappa, police have registered a case

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet/Hanur ,
  • May 12 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 06:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Gundlupet police have registered a case against Kiran Kumar, a TMC member, for placing a bet of Rs 1 crore on BJP candidate C S Niranjan Kumar’s win in Gundlupet Assembly segment.

The police also raided the house of Kiran and seized Rs 1.20 lakh. It may be mentioned that a video clip of Kiran, saying that he collected Rs 1 crore (with 50 party workers contributing Rs 2 lakh each), and is ready to place a bet on Niranjan Kumar, had gone viral.

Based on the complaint lodged by Gundlupet election officer Kempalingappa, Police have registered a case. However, Kiran is at large.

An FIR has been registered against Muddaramegowda at Mallaianapura village, who was willing to place a bet of Rs 3 lakh cash on Gundlupet Congress candidate Ganesh Prasad.

Rangaswamy Naidu, a resident of Hanur, has bid one acre of land on Hanur JD(S) candidate M R Manjunath. A Gram Panchayat member of Gundlupet has placed a bet of three acres land and Rs 75 lakh on Congress candidate. He has mentioned that if the other party workers place a bet of this amount, he will also give away an Innova car and a Scooty. The police have assured action after verifying the video clipping.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News
Betting

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July

 