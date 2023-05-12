Karnataka poll betting: Police book Gundlupet TMC member

The Gundlupet police have registered a case against Kiran Kumar, a TMC member, for placing a bet of Rs 1 crore on BJP candidate C S Niranjan Kumar’s win in Gundlupet Assembly segment.

The police also raided the house of Kiran and seized Rs 1.20 lakh. It may be mentioned that a video clip of Kiran, saying that he collected Rs 1 crore (with 50 party workers contributing Rs 2 lakh each), and is ready to place a bet on Niranjan Kumar, had gone viral.

Based on the complaint lodged by Gundlupet election officer Kempalingappa, Police have registered a case. However, Kiran is at large.

An FIR has been registered against Muddaramegowda at Mallaianapura village, who was willing to place a bet of Rs 3 lakh cash on Gundlupet Congress candidate Ganesh Prasad.

Rangaswamy Naidu, a resident of Hanur, has bid one acre of land on Hanur JD(S) candidate M R Manjunath. A Gram Panchayat member of Gundlupet has placed a bet of three acres land and Rs 75 lakh on Congress candidate. He has mentioned that if the other party workers place a bet of this amount, he will also give away an Innova car and a Scooty. The police have assured action after verifying the video clipping.