Karnataka poll code violation: Cash, materials worth Rs 100 crore seized in 10 days

The value of cash, liquor and freebies seized since the announcement of the model code of conduct on March 29 inched closer to Rs 100 crore on Sunday, when the total number of cases reached 792.

The Chief Electoral Officer's seizure report said Rs 3.23 crore was seized during the 24 hours preceding the Sunday evening. While the amount was less compared to the confiscation in the previous days, the grand total reached Rs 99.18 crore.

Also Read | Poll code violations: Rs 8.57 cr seized in 24 hours

Stationery squads in Yadgir constituency seized Rs 34 lakh while 56 television sets worth Rs 20.9 lakh were seized in Nelamangala constituency of Bengaluru Rural district.

The value of confiscated liquor (Rs 1.67 crore) crore overtook cash (Rs 88.5 lakh) in Sunday's report. The cumulative amount of liquor seized in the last 10 days reached Rs 26.53 crore, just a few crores shy of the Rs 36.80 crore cash seized during the time.

The election officials received a total of 1,760 complaints through the cVIGIL app with 1015 of them focusing on erection of posters and banners without permission while distribution of money, display of firearms, intimidation and distribution of liquor formed the remaining plaints.