Karnataka Polls: 17 sitting BJP MLAs miss the bus; more likely to be axed

Having replaced 17 sitting lawmakers so far, all eyes are on the BJP's final list of 12 candidates in which some more incumbents are likely to miss the ticket bus.

Of the 12 pending tickets, seven are currently held by BJP MLAs - Hubli-Dharwad (Central), Mahadevapura, Shimoga City, Govindarajanagar, Krishnaraja, Sedam and Ron. The remaining five constituencies where tickets are yet to be finalised are Koppal, Hebbal, Hagaribommanahalli, Nagthan and Manvi.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar represents Hubli-Dharwad (Central) and is resisting the BJP's call to make way for someone else. Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa has already announced his retirement, vacating Shimoga City.

Housing Minister V Somanna, the Govindarajanagar MLA, is the BJP's candidate from Varuna and Chamarajanagar. The BJP is keeping former ministers Aravind Limbavali and S A Ramadass on tenterhooks in Mahadevapura and Krishnaraja segments, respectively. There is uncertainty surrounding re-nomination of MLAs Rajkumar Patil (Sedam) and Kalkappa Bandi (Ron).

According to sources, at least two sitting MLAs might be denied tickets in the next list.

"In Mahadevapura, Limbavali is facing an uphill task as a section of residents' welfare associations in his constituency have launched a campaign against him ever since floods inundated parts of the IT corridor last year. These campaigns are deftly demanding his replacement," a source said.

The Congress has fielded former minister and Mulbagal MLA H Nagesh from Mahadevapura, which is reserved for SC candidates.

In Bandi's case, there is resistance from his own sibling. "Bandi's sibling is his biggest rival and a ticket aspirant. Moreover, Bandi's popularity graph has declined drastically after his own relatives started spreading canards about him in the constituency," the source pointed out.

One BJP leader said that four of the seven incumbent MLAs have close ties with the RSS, the BJP's ideological parent.

A section of RSS feels that leaders like Shettar and Ramadass must get another (last) chance instead of being "dumped" in the last minute. "They need not be given shock treatment given their loyalty to the party," the leader said, citing the outbursts of Fisheries Minister S Angara (Sullia) and Shettar.

"Giving shock treatment like this may help drive away complacency, but it also sends a wrong message to the cadre that even if you work for or stand by the party, you can be dumped. So, the party needs to strike a balance," the source explained.