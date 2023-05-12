Watch election results live on EC website, mobile app

Karnataka Polls 2023: Watch election results live on EC website, mobile app

The counting of votes cast on May 10 will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 12 2023, 23:20 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 05:47 ist
Voters queue outside a polling booth in Bengaluru. Credit: DH File Photo

The counting of votes cast on May 10 will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state at 8 am on Saturday, putting an end to the speculations that dogged the prime time over the last few days.

As per the information provided by the Chief Electoral Officer, the Election Commission has set up 4,256 tables in 306 halls across the centres. Each table will have a micro observer, counting assistant and counting supervisor.

In addition, 224 returning officers, 717 assistant returning officers and 34 district officers have been deployed. 

Citizens can view live counting results at https://results.eci.gov.in/ or at the CEO Karnataka website and also by downloading the voter helpline mobile application.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka

