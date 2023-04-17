Karnataka polls: 842 nominations submitted on third day

A total number of 842 nominations were received since the submissions began last week with the third day seeing a flurry of activities as candidates reached the offices of returning officers with supporting crowds.

Monday was the third working day since the nominations began. C N Ashwathnarayan, R Ashok, Muniratna, Uday B Garudachar and others filed their papers, usually after offering puja at a nearby temple.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census, proportionate reservation at rallies in Basavanna's 'karma bhoomi'

R Ashok, who spoke to media persons after submitting the papers at Padmanabhanagar constituency, said that he will file nomination for the Kanakapura constituency on Tuesday. "I am a BJP soldier. I follow the orders of the party commanders," he said.

Seizures reach Rs 174.1 cr

Cash, liquor, freebies and valuables worth Rs 174.10 crore have been seized since the announcement of the model code of conduct. A total of 1490 FIRs have been booked for violation of the code.

In Humnabad constituency of Bidar district, police seized 156 kg marijuana worth Rs 1.56 crore while 29,032 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.14 crore was seized in 24 hours preceding Monday evening.